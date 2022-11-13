Haverhill Man, 21, Receives Minor Injuries in Truck Rollover in Hooksett, N.H.

A 21-year-old Haverhill man received, what were described as, minor injuries early Sunday morning when the box truck he was driving rolled over while exiting Interstate 93 south in Hooksett, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police reported Joseph Iannalfo was driving a 2021 Chevrolet 4500 HD around 5:40 a.m., when it overturned and was partially blocking exit 9S off-ramp. State Police out of the Bedford, N.H., barracks and the Hooksett Fire Department were dispatched to the crash site.

Police said Iannalfo was treated at the scene. The southbound off-ramp was closed for about 90 minutes. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jake Winslow at 603-223-4381.

