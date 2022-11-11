Two Haverhill Schools Plan Early Thanksgiving Meals Next Week

Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools.

It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.

“In my weekly communications to family we have a Google link where family members can sign up. They just need to put their student’s name, grade and how many family members they are bringing. We put no limits—brother, sister, mom, grandma, grandpa, uncle—they can all come on down, because we want our whole family to be there at J.G. Whittier,” he explained.

Greenwood also thanked the Chicken Connection of Plaistow, N.H., Whittier PTO, cafeteria staff and members of the National Junior Honor Society. Condon added entertainment includes a performance by the JGW Chorus, Whittier music teacher Bobby Gariepy serving as disc jockey and arts and crafts and carnival games for younger children.

Greenwood said the dinner, taking place Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m., is receiving much support from the community.

“We’ve got some awesome sponsors. I want to shout out to Covanta. They have supported us every year. They are just an awesome company and they’re just so generous. I know that they are generous around the city as well, so I want to shout out to them. Kim Ocasio from Ocasio’s Karate Studio, every year they are really good to us as well. They’ve donated turkeys in the past, which we’ve been able to deliver to families. This year, they are going to give us Market Basket gift cards in addition to all the fixings to make dinner. We are going to drop those off to our families as well, who can’t make it to the Thanksgiving Feast,” she added.

Hunking’s dinner takes place the next day, Thursday, Nov. 17.

Support Coordinator Jennifer Law said the Hunking holiday was Principal Tim Betty’s idea. The feast is capped at 600 people and registration is closed. Besides Covanta, support comes from Chicken Connection in Haverhill. Entertainment includes music, games and a 50/50 raffle.

To keep meals free, donations are accepted at both schools.

