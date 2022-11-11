Baker Appoints Hamm as Trustee at Northern Essex Community College, Replacing Linehan

Newburyport Bank CEO and President Lloyd Hamm Jr. is joining the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees.

Hamm, who succeeds Jeffrey G. Linehan, was appointed, effective immediately, by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“I have a personal belief in higher education and how it opens career doors, particularly with first-generation college students,” says Hamm. “I believe community colleges, particularly NECC, are exceptionally well qualified and positioned to create this opportunity. As a result, we can change lives for the better.”

In addition to a long career in banking and finance, Hamm has been involved with numerous nonprofits and community organizations and held leadership roles on boards of directors, trustees, chairing National Financial Services Committees and elected public positions.

Before joining Newburyport Bank, he was the president and CEO of Homefield Credit Union in North Grafton. He spent the previous 25 years as the chief administrative officer and chief information officer of Eastern Bank. He also served as chief operations officer and founding dean of Anna Maria College’s business school, his alma mater.

Lloyd and his wife of 40 years, Linda, live on the New Hampshire seacoast.

The college’s board of trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms, as well as an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.

