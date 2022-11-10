Methuen Police Deliver Pink Patch Project Donations to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The Methuen Police Department donated $6,302 Tuesday to the Jimmy Fund from donations it collected during its October Pink Patch Project, which raised money and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It was the Methuen Police Department’s first time raising money for The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute while also raising awareness and supporting the families of the Methuen Police Department. Police Chief Scott J. McNamara Tuesday visited the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Offices in Methuen and presented Kathryn Wurster of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute the check from the Methuen Police Department.

“Like so many families involved in this struggle in our community, our MPD families are no different and have been affected,” he said. “When one member of our Methuen Police Department family is hurting, we all hurt. When one of us is struggling, we all struggle. For us, it is about coming together as an organization, supporting this effort and showing them we are here for them and will always stand by their side.”

The Pink Patch Project seeks to raise awareness of the importance of early breast cancer screenings and support of cancer care and research into treatments.

Officers, dispatchers and other Methuen Police Department employees kicked off the effort by voluntarily contributing $50 to The Jimmy Fund in exchange for two pink Methuen Police patches that they were able to wear on their uniforms. Members of the community were able to obtain the patches as well in exchange for a $10 donation to the Jimmy Fund.

Pink patches were purchased thanks to the generosity of the Methuen Police Superior Officer’s Association and the Methuen Police Patrolman’s Association. The dispatcher’s union, New England Police Benevolent Association Methuen Dispatchers Local 117 also contributed money to have the patches mailed to those who donated.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...