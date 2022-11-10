Haverhill’s Annual Veterans Day Parade Starts Friday at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Haverhill’s annual Veterans Day Parade begins tomorrow morning, starting at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park and following the new route to downtown established last year.

The parade, organized by a coalition that includes American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, Haverhill’s Veterans’ Services Department, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission and the Haverhill Exchange Club, begins at 10 a.m. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere told WHAV those planning to march should gather at 9:30 a.m., at Mill Brook Park, near the entrance to Plug Pond.

Basiliere said there will be coffee and pastry for veterans at the park. Farmer Tyler Kimball is providing a wagon for participating veterans, Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to greet well-wishers along the route and the Exchange Club will display some of its Hometown Heroes banners.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 Santa Parade Committee Chairman Daniel Plourde Sr. and Jessica Plourde are preparing lunches for veterans.

Banners, which are being cleaned and labelled by volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, may be retrieved by families at Washington Square during and following the parade. Haverhill Exchange Club, in partnership with Driscoll Funeral Home, will assist from 10 a.m. through the end of the ceremony.

Those unable to retrieve banners Friday, may collect them Monday through Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., and Sundays, 1- 5 p.m., at the American Legion Post 4, 1314 Main St., Haverhill.

