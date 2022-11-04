Today’s Obituaries: Marion F. (Sexton) Bergman, 92, Nurse at Area Nursing Homes

Marion F. (Sexton) Bergman, 92, of Haverhill and formerly of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Penacook Place in Haverhill.

She was born in Winchendon on Oct. 26, 1930, daughter of the late James and Florence L. (Zink) Sexton.

Bergman was educated in the Winchendon and Watertown School systems and was a graduate of Watertown High School with the class of 1948. Following graduation, she moved to Haverhill. She went on to attend Beverly Hospital School of Nursing and graduated with the class of 1954. She received her bachelor’s degree in Human Services from Merrimack College in 1983.

She was employed at several Haverhill nursing homes. She was head nurse for many years at Kenoza Nursing Home. She would later work as a private duty RN for many years before teaching future certified nursing assistants for 11 years. She retired in 1993.

Bergman was a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish and was president of East Parish Neighborhood Association. She was also the director of art contests and fashion shows at St. John the Baptist Church CDA. She was a talented seamstress, knitter and cookie baker extraordinaire. She volunteered for the Merrimack Valley Hospice, Haverhill Food Bank and The American Red Cross. She donated several gallons of blood in her lifetime.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Henry D. Bergman who passed away in May of 2004, and sister of the late Richard and Donald Sexton and Eleanor Quatrale.

Her survivors include a daughter, Lisa M. Bergman and her husband Doug of Manchester, N.H.; two sons, Paul A. Bergman and his wife Ann Marie of Haverhill and Eric D. Bergman and his wife Gina of Haverhill; 10 grandchildren, Keri, Kristen, Nils, Henry II and Kurt Bergman; Derek and Brandon Fernandes, Carl Henry, Dana and Jake Martin; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family gives special thanks to the staff at Penacook Place where she spent her last few years. We could not have asked for a more caring group of people to care for Marion.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. Her funeral service will be Monday morning, Nov. 7, at 11, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Cemetery, Haverhill. Contributions in her memory may be made to Mass General Hospital-Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Development Office, Attn: Bridget Flynn, Director of Development, 125 Nashua St., Suite 5409, Boston, MA 02114. Bergman was a longtime donor and supporter of the American Red Cross.

