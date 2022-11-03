Lawrence Man, 25, Turns Himself to Face Charges Relating to Hit and Run Injuring 65-Year-Old Pedestrian

A 25-year-old man accused of injuring a 65-year-old man during last Saturday morning’s hit and run turned himself in Wednesday at Lawrence District Court.

Gregorio Acosta of Lawrence was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving with a revoked license. He was arraigned and held on $10,000 cash bond.

“I wish to recognize our officers for their perseverance in this investigation,” Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said. “Their hard work and commitment to public safety have been evident from the start, and they are a credit to the department and community.”

As WHAV reported earlier, Police were dispatched Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:17 a.m., to Broadway near Blake Street, for a report of an injured pedestrian. They found a 65-year-old Lawrence man injured under a parked vehicle. Officers and paramedics from Methuen Fire Department provided emergency medical care and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

A review of video captured by the city’s camera system helped police determine a black Ford Escape missing a driver-side rearview mirror was involved. Police said the driver stopped his vehicle, checked for damage and drove away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.

Police said in a release additional charges are possible pending an active and ongoing investigation with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...