Plaistow, N.H., is having its Veterans’ Day Ceremony a week from Friday to remember and thank veterans.

The holiday observance takes place Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m., outside at Veterans’ Memorial Park to the right of Town Hall.

Everyone is welcome.

