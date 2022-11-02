Haverhill Rotary Honors Veterans Blinn, Moriarty and Willis at Charity Breakfast Next Week

Three area military veterans are being honored next week by the Haverhill Rotary Club not only for their service to the country, but also for their commitment to community.

World War II Navy Waves member Eleanor Blinn, who turns 100 next March; U.S. Navy Sailor George Moriarty; and U.S. Army soldier Corey Willis will be recognized during the Rotary Club’s Seventh Annual Veterans Awards program Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., in person at Haverhill Country Club. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan, appearing over WHAV last week, described the awards.

“The requirements really are that they served in the military. We’re recognizing three award categories—Lifetime Service, Youth Service and Community Service,” he said.

Organizers said the event recognizes the service of veterans in our communities, continuing their dedication to the Rotary Club motto, “Service Above Self.” This year’s featured speaker Scott Forbes, executive director of Veteran’s Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill.

Blinn was born in Haverhill, March 27, 1923, and is the daughter of Albert and Helen Flynn. Her father was a veteran of World War I, serving in the Navy, and also was a veteran of World War II, serving 24 months on the USS McDermut. Her father’s service influenced her to join the WAVES in 1944 where she served as Seaman 1st Class and Specialist Teacher. She has been involved in community and church activities for many years, including Cub Scouts, school volunteer and other activities when her children were in school.

George Moriarty served in the U.S. Navy for four years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence. He is a Haverhill Rotarian, alumnus of Northern Essex Community College and recently retired from the college as executive director of Workforce Development and Corporate Relations. Moriarty served as the state’s commissioner of the Department of Career Services. Throughout his career, and in his semi-retirement, he devotes his time and talents to nonprofit organizations and a wide variety of service activities in and around Haverhill. He has served on the boards of Haverhill YMCA and Ruth’s House and he was a founding member of the Mount Washington Alliance. He has been chairman for the Haverhill Board of Appeals and serviced in a variety of roles for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, including as interim president.

Willis served in the U.S. Army and has been an essential volunteer for the nonprofit 411 Cares, donating considerable hours, personal resources and financial contributions for many years. He has made countless deliveries of food to residents and veterans using his own vehicle and fuel and oftentimes starting at 4:30 in the morning. Additionally, he donates vouchers for landscaping, fall clean ups and property care and maintenance in support of numerous charities. These increase interest and contributions in raffles benefiting many causes in our community.

The veterans breakfast is also a Rotary Club fundraiser with proceeds from breakfast sponsorships and ticket sales being distributed to local nonprofits and charitable causes which support veterans and community interests. A charitable cause is named by each award recipient to receive a contribution from Rotary Club of Haverhill in their honor.

Rotary Club also supports projects which recognize or support veterans such as supporting homeless veterans, sponsoring Haverhill’s new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, working on projects with Rebuilding Together and working to restore veteran headstones in Haverhill.

Tickets for the breakfast are $40 each and may be purchased at the door, online or by visiting the Rotary Club of Haverhill Facebook page.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...