Merrimack River Watershed Council Plans Haverhill Riverfront Walking Tour Next Friday

Merrimack River Watershed Council invites residents to take part in a free walking tour along Haverhill’s riverfront.

The 1.5-mile tour focuses on the history, ecology and environmental challenges and successes of the city’s Merrimack River waterfront. The walk begins at the Washington Square bus station in downtown Haverhill. It proceeds along the city’s downtown boardwalk, crosses the Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge, follows the Bradford Rail Trail, recrosses the Merrimack at the Joseph C. Comeau Memorial Bridge and finishes near Washington Square.

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 3 p.m. It is limited to 20 participants. Those interested are asked to preregister online.

Merrimack River Watershed Council is a locally based nonprofit that works to improve the health and cleanliness of the Merrimack River.

