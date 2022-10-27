Jason Young Completes Field Training to Become Full-Time Methuen Police Officer

By |

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and Mayor Neil Perry stand with eight student officers who began training at the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy Jan. 10, 2022, in preparation for careers with the Methuen Police Department. From left, McNamara, Madison Adames, Robert Fitzgerald, Angel Mejia Jr., Dannery Serrano, Jason Young, Cameron Fountain, Kayleigh Forgetta, James Smith, and Perry. (Courtesy photograph.)

Methuen Police Officer Jason Young. (Courtesy photograph.)

Methuen Police Officer Jason Young is now a permanent, full-time member of the department after completing three months of field training.

Young graduating last June from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. He previously worked at Raytheon. He graduated from Methuen High School in 2014 and went on to serve six years in the Army National Guard. He earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice graduated from Northern Essex Community College.

Young participated in the Methuen Police Explorers up until he was 21 years old. He lives in Methuen with his family and enjoys coaching baseball in his spare time.

Comments are closed.