Jason Young Completes Field Training to Become Full-Time Methuen Police Officer

Methuen Police Officer Jason Young is now a permanent, full-time member of the department after completing three months of field training.

Young graduating last June from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. He previously worked at Raytheon. He graduated from Methuen High School in 2014 and went on to serve six years in the Army National Guard. He earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice graduated from Northern Essex Community College.

Young participated in the Methuen Police Explorers up until he was 21 years old. He lives in Methuen with his family and enjoys coaching baseball in his spare time.

