Haverhill Council Delays Lake Street Housing Plan While City Studies Water, Sewer Capacities

Two public hearings scheduled for discussion at Tuesday night’s Haverhill City Council meeting ended up being rescheduled.

The first involved a proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development who was looking to utilize an element of the city’s new zoning master plan, called “Flexible Development,” to allow him to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. That property is currently zoned for 10 homes.

Before the hearing opened, however, City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas read a late arriving report from interim Public Works Director Robert E. Ward, saying more time is needed by the water department.

“The water and wastewater division’s engineer is performing water and sewer system analyses to determine if the existing systems have the capacity to supply the proposed development. The analyses are expected to be complete within one to two weeks. At this time, we cannot recommend approval of a special permit for this project,” said Koutoulas, reading the letter.

As a result, councilors voted to move the hearing to Nov. 1, if the analyses are complete by then or Nov. 29 if not.

Also scheduled was a request, brought up earlier this month by landowner Joy LaBelle, asking for the discontinuance of two, so-called, paper roads adjacent to her property. At that time, abutting landowners questioned what appeared to be an unequal division of the property between LaBelle and themselves.

At the request of LaBelle’s attorney, the Council approved a request to move that hearing until Feb. 7, 2023.

