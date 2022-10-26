Today’s Obituaries: Ronald Auclair, 75, Longtime Haverhill Contractor and Developer

Ronald L. Auclair, 75, a longtime Haverhill resident, died peacefully on Oct. 20, at High Pointe Hospice House, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born, raised and educated in Haverhill, son of the late Joseph L. and Jennie Mae (Durgin) Auclair, he attended local schools and graduated from the former Haverhill Trade School with the class of 1964. Following graduation he went on to serve in the Army National Guard until 1970.

A well-known and respected contractor and real estate developer, he was the owner of Auclair Builders and a principal of Haley Realty Trust, Piper Realty and Debron Realty Trust.

A member of All Saints Parish of Haverhill and Saggahew Lodge F & AM, Auclair owned his own lobster boat and enjoyed fishing with his family. He spent many happy times at his homes at Salisbury Beach and Belleau Lake in East Wakefield, N.H., and also enjoyed traveling, whether it was to Nova Scotia, France, St. Martin, Saint John’s, Las Vegas and Florida or a simple ride along the coast of New Hampshire and Maine or down to Foxwoods.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Deborah L. (Blinn) Auclair; daughters Janelle MacNeil and her husband Christopher, of Sandown, N.H., and Haley Auclair of Haverhill; son Michael Auclair of Haverhill; daughter Kimberly Melanson of Maine; and granddaughter Marcella Melanson of Tennessee.

He was laid to rest in a private family service in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Haverhill, under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Saint Monica’s School, 212 Lawrence St., Methuen, MA 01844, attention Sharon.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...