Haverhill Rotary Club Invites Nominee Submissions to Honor Veterans Serving the Community

The Rotary Club of Haverhill is again seeking nominations of veterans to be honored during the service club’s Annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast next month.

Speaking before the Haverhill City Council on Tuesday, Navy veteran and Rotary Club member George Moriarty explained the criteria for those nominations.

“The idea is to honor someone who has both served honorably in one of the branches of the U.S. military, but has also demonstrated a commitment to the City of Haverhill by volunteering, by engaging with civic groups, with education, with businesses, with the faith community in ways that can help the city become a better city and realize that what we are trying to do for all of our citizens,” he said.

Moriarty said award recipients are people who typify the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Awards are presented in three categories, Lifetime Service, Youth Service and Community Service. He said nomination forms are available at Haverhill Rotary’s Facebook page through the end of the week.

The breakfast takes place Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Admission is $40 per person or a table for $320. Veteran’s Northeast Outreach Center Executive Director Scott Forbes is the guest speaker.

Additionally, Council President Timothy J. Jordan, who is also this year’s president of the Haverhill Rotary, said the Haverhill High School ROTC Color Guard will be at the event along with the Haverhill High School Chorus.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...