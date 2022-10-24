Officials Charge Manchester, N.H., Man in Murder of Five-Year-Old Girl With Haverhill Ties

The father of a missing girl with Haverhill connections was arrested Monday and charged with repeatedly striking his daughter in the head with a closed fist, causing her death.

Thirty-two-year-old Adam Montgomery of Manchester, N.H., was arrested and charged with the murder of Harmony Montgomery, who was five at the time, on Dec. 7, 2019, according to N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

Adam Montgomery was charged with second degree murder for “recklessly causing the death” of a person under 13 years of age, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The father was also charged with “falsifying physical evidence for purposely altering, destroying, concealing or removing the body of Harmony Montgomery between approximately Dec. 7, 2019 and March 4, 2020; abuse of a for the purpose of “removing, concealing or destroying” it during the same timeframe in Manchester; and attempting to cause the girl’s stepmother to testify falsely through this past Jan. 4.

Adam Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court—Northern District in Manchester, N.H.

Harmony Montgomery was first placed in foster care during August 2014 after the Haverhill office of the Department of Children and Families investigated three separate reports alleging “neglect.” She was born two months earlier to Crystal Sorey and Adam Montgomery, but was in Sorey’s care since Montgomery was in prison, charged in connection with shooting a man in the face Jan. 24, 2014 during a drug deal turned robbery in Haverhill.

Manchester, N.H., Police Department continues to ask the public for any information about the location of the girl’s remains or the circumstances of her murder. Those with any information may call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated at 603-203-6060.

