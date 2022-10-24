Haverhill Council on Aging Offers Hip Hop Class for Seniors Today; Halloween Party Friday

The Haverhill Council on Aging is hosting a free hip hop class for local seniors this morning.

The class takes place Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m., in room 45 of the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Participants will complete chair exercises along with traveling through time on the “soul train” and dancing to clean cut hip hop and R&B songs. Rondae Drafts is the instructor.

The Haverhill Council on Aging is having a Senior Halloween Party with lunch, a prize for best costume and entertainment by Rick Anthony.

The party takes place Friday, Oct. 28, from noon-2 p.m., at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Admission is $10.

For all reservations, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...