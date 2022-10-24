Back in School, Teachers Face Parking Jam at Haverhill High; Magliocchetti Suggests Adding Lot

It wasn’t a problem last week as a teachers’ strike left lots empty, but with a generally larger workforce this year, Haverhill High School faces a lack of adequate parking for staff members.

School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti said a recent tour of the school pointed to a need for more parking places on the teachers’ side of the building.

“There is some land out back. There are some grassy areas that I think we should take advantage of. If we could get our groundkeepers out there to create at least a gravel parking lot, I really think from a safety point of view and just from an accommodation point of view to all the teachers and the staff there, we really should try to expand that lot if possible,” he told his colleagues recently.

Magliocchetti said the problem will only become more pronounced once the snow begins falling.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta responded she is aware parking has become somewhat tight for staff and students as well, although students are awarded parking privileges by lottery which limits the number of vehicles allowed into the lot. She said she will speaking with the facilities director about the feasibility of expanding the teachers’ lot and will report back with a plan by the next Committee meeting.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...