Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4

Early voting is underway for the general election.

The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.

Early voting takes place Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24 and 25, and Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, early voting takes place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours voting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Next week, early voting continues Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., all at City Hall.

The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, state general election is Saturday Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1, by 5 p.m.

To check voter registration status, click here or call the City Clerk’s office at (978) 374-2312.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...