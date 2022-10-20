Methuen Man Walking Along I-495 Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck

A 52-year-old Methuen man walking along Interstate 495, suffered, what State Police called, “life-threatening injuries” after being struck early Wednesday night in Tewksbury.

State Police from the Andover Barracks and other first responders were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a crash involving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian on the northbound side of I-495.

A preliminary investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section suggests the Toyota was northbound in the far left lane, approaching the Route 133 on-ramp. A short distance from the ramp, the unidentified pedestrian reportedly emerged from the wood line and ran across the highway from east to west. The Toyota struck the pedestrian in the left travel lane at a high rate of speed and then veered into the grassy median as the driver tried to stop. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, a 21-year-old Lawrence woman, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police said they are working to learn why the pedestrian was on the highway.

