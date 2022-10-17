Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department

Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force.

Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.

Bradley grew up in Plaistow and said he is “excited to be a familiar and helpful face to the community going forward with my career in law enforcement.” He will partner with Master Patrol Officer Stephen Dehullu II during field training over the next few months and is scheduled to attend the January 2023 New Hampshire Police Academy.

