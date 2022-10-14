Haverhill Police Accept Donations for Pink Ribbon Campaign During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Haverhill Police Department is again conducting its Pink Ribbon campaign during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

For Haverhill Police, the cause is deeply personal. Michelle Benedetti, wife of Haverhill Detective Joseph Benedetti, lost her battle with cancer during May of 2019. She served the state Department of Children and Families as a social worker for 21 years and was the last year.

For every donation of $5 made in support of those whose lives have been affected by the disease, a pink ribbon magnet will be attached to a police cruiser. Donations may be made at the dispatch window in the lobby of the Haverhill Police Station, 40 Bailey Boulevard.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...