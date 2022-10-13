Truck Driver Dies in Interstate 495 Rush Hour Crash in Andover

A commercial truck driver was killed in a crash during this morning’s commuting hours on Interstate 495 in Andover.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were dispatched about 7 a.m., to a crash on the southbound side of I-495 in Andover that involved two commercial trucks. Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and the department’s specialized units report a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right travel lane, waiting in queue to exit onto the ramp to I-93. At the same time, a box truck came from behind and struck the rear of the truck carrying the dumpster.

The unidentified male box truck driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State Police said his name, age and hometown were withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Troopers said the driver of the other truck, a 28-year-old Brockton man, appeared uninjured and refused medical attention. The truck carrying the dumpster is owned by Graham Waste Services of Brockton.

The two right travel lanes at the crash site were closed nearly an hour. The deceleration lane leading to the exit was closed until 9:35 a.m.

The crash is under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.

