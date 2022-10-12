Three Haverhill Police Officers Graduate from Northern Essex Community College Police Academy

Three Haverhill police officers were among 41 who graduated last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy.

Haverhill welcomed Officers Craig Costoplus, Tomanik Falcon and Blake Harris. During the ceremony, Harris was awarded the Top Gun Award for being top in the class in overall firearms proficiency. He served as the class president and platoon leader and was further recognized for the highest academic grade in the class.

Besides Haverhill, officers from a dozen other law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in the Recruit Officer Course.

Northern Essex Community College’s Academy, operated from the Haverhill campus, is authorized by the state’s Municipal Police Training Committee and serves about 70 area police departments.

