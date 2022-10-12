Haverhill Reminds Residents that Clothes and Mattresses are Banned from Curbside Trash

The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash.

As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.

Mattresses are no longer collected at the curb, but may be dropped off at the Haverhill Recycling Center. 500 Primrose St., for $25, or UTEC will pick them up at homes for $35. The city also collects clothes that are, according to a statement, “worn, torn but must be clean and dry” by appointment or at designated locations.

Haverhill residents with questions may call the city’s constituents services telephone center at 311 or 978-358-1311. There’s also more at haverhillrecycle.org.

WHAV reported in July that Haverhill and Lawrence were awarded $10,000 each in grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection for mattress recycling containers.

