Mazza Becomes Plaistow, N.H., Police Captain After Promotion

Plaistow, N.H., Police Department’s Jason Mazza was promoted to captain last week.

Capt. Mazza has been a member of the Plaistow Police Department since 2002. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from UMass Lowell, graduating in 2001. He began his career in Plaistow as a dispatcher and transferred to full-time police officer in 2007. Mazza attended the 143rd academy at New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council.

During his tenure, Mazza has obtained numerous certifications such as field training officer, drug recognition expert, accident reconstructionist, and PT instructor. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Officials said Mazza took on an administrative role in 2021. He is credited for keeping the department on its feet during numerous changes.

Mazza was sworn in by Town Clerk Martha Fowler during a meeting of the Board of Selectmen. His captain’s badge was pinned on for the first time by his wife.

