Martin Epstein, Who Helped Turn Haverhill Tannery into 10-Store Snyder Leather Outlet, Dies at 82

Martin B. “Marty” Epstein of Andover died at his home Friday, surrounded by family. He was born in Haverhill July 5, 1940, to Manuel and Elsie (Snyder) Epstein. He was a graduate of Brown University, majoring in Political Science.

He and his family owned Snyder Leather. The company started as a tannery in Haverhill, then shifted to a factory outlet, growing into a chain of 10 stores at one point.

In retirement, he volunteered at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the American Red Cross.

One of his biggest passions was golf. He hit his first hole in one when he was 14. He would hit four more over the years. He played with all comers, regardless of ability. It didn’t matter if they were a duffer or an ace. He just loved to play. But, really, he loved anything having to do with the outdoors. He could usually be found working on the garden or lawn, or doing some sort of project, giving it the same enthusiasm that he brought to his job.

Epstein was married to his teenage sweetheart Joan “Joanie” Borkum for more than 60 years. He is also survived by sons Michael Epstein and his fiancee, Laura dos Santos of Salem, N.H., and Dr. David Epstein of Arlington; daughter-in-law Nancy Epstein of Falmouth; grandchildren Daniel Epstein, Zachary Epstein, PFC, Army Reserve, Tyler Epstein; great-granddaughter Ella Epstein; brother Gerald Epstein and his wife Corinne; sister Sylvia and her husband Robert; sister-in-law Nancy Ornsteen; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggett’s Pond Road, Andover. Interment follows in the Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill.

Donations in his memory can be made to, Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office/LVC, 55 Fruit St. Boston, MA 02114.

