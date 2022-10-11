Baker, Polito Here for Lawrence Police Station Groundbreaking; Project Long Backed by NECC

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled this morning to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Lawrence police station.

Two years ago, the Baker administration, state legislators and local officials pledged $49 million for the study, design and construction of the police station. The effort gained steam after Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn called for a Regional Public Safety Center to teach urban policing and make the project a police station and college campus, according to Lawrence Police.

At the time, Glenn said, “Northern Essex Community College has been proud to partner with Mayor (Daniel) Rivera and the City of Lawrence on a comprehensive vision for improved community policing that includes diversifying the police force, our own local police academy, and, finally a new, modern community police station that will provide better safety and service for our thousands of students and all Lawrence residents.”

Baker lent his support after the Columbia Gas explosions and fires demonstrated the need for a modern station.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...