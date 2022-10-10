UMass Lowell Joins Initiative to Prevent and Address Sexual Harassment in Higher Education

UMass Lowell recently joined an initiative launched by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine aimed at preventing and addressing sexual harassment in higher education.

The university applied earlier this year to join the Partner Network of the Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education and learned in the last month it had been accepted.

“UML has made a strong commitment to addressing sexual harassment of faculty, staff and students, but there is always more we can do,” said Meg A. Bond, a UMass Lowell Distinguished University Professor of psychology and director of the ADVANCE Office for Faculty Equity, who led the application process and has extensive experience researching workplace dynamics and the issue of sexual harassment.

She explained, “Becoming part of this national network of major universities that share our commitment will allow us to benefit from—and contribute to—a trove of resources and expertise to deepen our commitment and to extend the impact of our efforts.”

In a public statement of commitment by Chancellor Julie Chen and Provost Joseph Hartman, UMass Lowell’s commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for all faculty, staff and students was demonstrated by using a five-year National Science Foundation Institutional Transformation grant—Women Academics Valued and Engaged in STEM—to address systemic biases and increase the representation and advancement of women in academic science, technology, engineering and mathematics; creation of the UMass Lowell ADVANCE Office for Faculty Equity and the creation of two university task forces to address the issue of sexual- and gender-based harassment on campus

Bond will attend the Action Collaborative’s summit later this month to share and gather best practices for consideration as UMass Lowell continues its efforts to ensure a safe, respectful and inclusive campus culture.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...