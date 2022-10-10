Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’

(Additional photograph below.)

Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday.

Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.

“The Haverhill Police Department is very pleased to team up with our faith-based groups throughout the city to put on this Faith & Blue initiative. The Faith and Blue event allows us to build bridges and engage the community in a positive manner. We appreciate all of those who participated in this great national event,” he said.

Local clergy were well represented during the three-hour exhibition and members of the Haverhill Exchange Club sold blue LED light bulbs as part of its “Leading Lights” program, described as promoting “healthy relationships between communities and law enforcement by sponsoring open communication, support and collaboration.”

The two-year-old Faith & Blue Faith & Blue was created by Atlanta, Ga.-based MovementForward, working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S. Department of Justice.

