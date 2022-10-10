Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs

The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects.

At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.

Grants are limited to $3,000 and applicants must commit to an advertising program to ensure all residents have an equal opportunity to participate in the state-paid activities.

Those seeking grants from the Haverhill Cultural Council may visit mass-culture.org/haverhill through the deadline of Monday, Oct. 17. There is a question-and-answer session this Wednesday, Oct. 12, via Zoom.

The Haverhill Cultural Council also elected new officers last month. Tita Antonopoulos takes over as chair in December, succeeding Nathan E. Webster III, who is stepping down after four years. John Hassan takes over as council secretary, replacing Kaitlin Wright. The mayor-appointed group is seeking someone to serve as treasurer.

“I am excited to work with the team to provide grants to a diverse group of recipients and continue to highlight the amazing cultural diverse group of people and cultures that represent Haverhill,” said Antonopoulos.

Webster said he looks forward to what Antonopoulos will bring to the table, noting “she has been an asset in the planning of our Annual Multicultural Festival.”

