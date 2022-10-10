‘Bad Time for Children’ by Poet Comeau Ponders Modern Challenges and Threats

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought.

A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Bad Time For Children

Have you thought about the children

(It’s a global thing)

Woken with a start

By wildfires missiles and floods

And befriended by famine and drought

They have to think now

Of viruses and AR-15s

On their way to school

And when they judge their parents’ eyes

Confused like an unknown land

Can you blame them for wondering

If that sweet

Eternal time

Of playing tag and giggling at words

Or pajamas on

Tucked in and hearing I love you

Really was

© Raymond Comeau August 2022

