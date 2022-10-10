‘Bad Time for Children’ by Poet Comeau Ponders Modern Challenges and Threats

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought.
A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Bad Time For Children
Have you thought about the children
(It’s a global thing)
Woken with a start
By wildfires missiles and floods
And befriended by famine and drought
They have to think now
Of viruses and AR-15s
On their way to school
And when they judge their parents’ eyes
Confused like an unknown land
Can you blame them for wondering
If that sweet
Eternal time
Of playing tag and giggling at words
Or pajamas on
Tucked in and hearing I love you
Really was
© Raymond Comeau August 2022