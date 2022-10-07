Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat

All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat.

Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”

Pfifferling did not detail the contents of the threat or the manner it was communicated. He urged parents to “not come to the school to allow our first responders to do their job.”

In an update, the assistant superintendent said Massachusetts State Police are checking the school, while children are in the field at the adjacent John Greenleaf Whittier School, being served a “picnic style” lunch.

Both sides of the street near the school were jammed with families and onlookers who drove to the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV News for updates.

