Podcast: School Administration Seeks Property Lease Bids for Haverhill’s Gateway Academy

Haverhill school officials are seeking larger space for the city’s Gateway Academy, a smaller alternative for those struggling at conventional middle and high schools.

Superintendent Margaret Marotta told WHAV listeners last June the new Gateway School at Crowell School is limited to around 120 students, but she always expected it to grow. Appearing on WHAV’s morning show his week, she explained why the school is soliciting bids for a three-year lease.

“We knew we would immediately grow out of that building, but we didn’t have any choices. We put out an RFP, Request for Proposals, last year, looking for space in Haverhill, either ready-made or ready to build out for a school for maybe up to 300 students. I think we are looking for a minimum of 15,000 square feet,” she said.

Those with property to let have a deadline of Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. The city expects an estimated lease value of $133,000 a year. Marotta said the administration intends to grow the Gateway Academy slowly.

“But, right now we are at capacity in that little building with 100 teenagers,” she said.

The school opened for high school students and added seventh and eighth graders that have issues with attendance, grades or the social aspect to going to school.

Marotta said some students need a smaller, more personalized, school to thrive.

Details about receiving an invitation to bid are on the city’s purchasing office website.

The Gateway Academy, at 26 Belmont Ave., in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, is also having a job fair Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2:30-5 p.m. There are opportunities for a high school math/science teacher, education support professional, math interventionist and student support coordinator. Walk-ins are welcome, but to schedule a tour and interview, call Principal Brian Edmunds at 978-374-3473.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...