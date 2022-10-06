Seabrook Man Who Allegedly Stole Home Improvement Deposits in Haverhill, Other Towns, in Court

A 32-year-old Seabrook, N.H., man wanted for allegedly stealing home improvement deposits in Haverhill, West Newbury and other area communities, was arraigned on larceny charges Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Robert J. Merrill was arrested Tuesday in Marblehead on six warrants in an operating involving Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments and other agencies. Merrill was charged with larceny greater than $1,200. Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King said in a statement the departments worked together to find and arrest the local contractor.

“This was a lengthy investigation into alleged crimes that cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars, and this arrest is the direct result of the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies,” said Murray.

Police in Haverhill, West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury and North Reading sought Merrill since last year “in connection with allegations that he repeatedly took large deposits of money for home improvement work and then never performed the work,” according to the statement.

Newburyport Detective Chris McDonald was the lead investigator and worked with the U.S. Veterans Affairs Police at the Bedford VA Hospital and Marblehead and North Reading Police to find a location in Marblehead where Merrill was believed to be working.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...