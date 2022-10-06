Methuen’s Nevins Library Names Diverse Group of Speakers for TEDxNevinsLibrary Oct. 15

Methuen’s Nevins Library is “Making Connections” with its first TEDx event aimed at helping people share ideas after two years of social distancing because of the pandemic.

According to the library, the free, all-day event features “a diverse group of speakers from our community who will speak about their unique take on what ‘making connections, can mean.”

“Get ready to be inspired and to rethink how, you too, can make these vital connections within yourself, your community, and the world at large,” a statement said.

Speakers are Ilabeshi Aina, founder of Girls Talk With Tolu; Maurisa Charest, actress, playwright, director, adjunct professor of theater and communications at Northern Essex Community College; Christina Frei, founder of Marblehead-based Innate Marketing Genius; Lane A. Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College; Michael Gorman, founder of The Movement Family of Lawrence; and Michelle Wax, entrepreneur in residence at University of Connecticut and founder of American Happiness Project.

“TEDxNevinsLibrary” takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the Great Hall at Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen. For more, call 978-686-4080, ext. 12, or email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...