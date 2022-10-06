Haverhill Public Schools Monitor Sysco Strike, but Expect No ‘Drastic Impact’ on Student Meals

Haverhill Public Schools has food on hand for student meals, but is carefully watching a strike by workers at food distributor Sysco.

In an email to families, school Assistant Superintendent Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling noted Sysco drivers stopped working this week, causing one- to two-day food delivery delays to the schools. He said, however, school menus are prepared in advance and fresh dairy, bread and produce come from other sources.

“As a result of our pre-planning, we typically have a full week of food products on hand at any given moment,” Pfifferling told families.

The assistant superintendent warned published menu offerings could change with delivery interruptions. He said the schools will try to send out notifications of changes that could cause issues with students’ plans to eat school meals on certain days.

“Based on the current information we have, we do not anticipate this work stoppage will have a drastic impact on our food service operations,” he said.

