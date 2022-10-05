Ronald Sanville, Taught Electronics at HHS, Veteran of Korean War, Dies at 93

Ronald J. Sanville, 93, husband of Rita M. (Morin) Sanville, passed away Oct. 2, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill with his loving family by his side.

Born in Lawrence, he was the son of the late Louis V. and Florence E. (Towne) Sanville. Raised in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School, class of 1948. Sanville was a classic “do it yourselfer”, always fixing things. He loved the outdoors and was an avid runner. He was a member of the Striders Running Club and the 65 Plus Running Club and participated in many road races and biking events. His last 5k race was November of 2021 where he placed first in his age division. He loved the beach, a good sunset and enjoyed playing 45s. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. For many years he taught electronics at Haverhill High School, then taught as a substitute at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

In addition to his loving wife Rita of 65 years, he is survived by his loving children, James Sanville of Midlothian, Va; Catherine Hull and her husband Brian of Berlin, Conn.; Brian Morin and his wife Lisa Beane of Tewksbury; Dan Sanville and his wife Denyne of Dunstable; Florence McKenna and her husband John of S. Weymouth; nine cherished grandchildren, Steven and Carolyn Sanville, Elizabeth and Rebecca Hull, Tobias Hull and his wife Madison, Kyle and Shaun Sanville, Daniel and Christina Ridge, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Alan D. and Louis A. Sanville.

The family acknowledges the outstanding care and love provided by his “Irish Ladies” for the last two plus years—Mary O’Mullane, Kathleen Tynan, Anne Mullin and Imelda Kenny.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours Monday, Oct.10 from 4-6 p.m., at Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. Funeral services begin Tuesday morning at 9:30 in the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Lincoln Avenue, Haverhill. Burial is private. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

