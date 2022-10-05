Haverhill City Councilor Bevilacqua to Address Asperger Works’ ‘Dinner of Hope’ Friday Night

Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua is the keynote speaker at Asperger Works’ annual “Dinner of Hope” this Friday night.

The Haverhill-based nonprofit, which matches prospective employees with autism spectrum disorder with employers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founding Board Member and Secretary M. Eva Rajczyk, during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning program, explained why adults with Asperger’s make good employees.

“Because they are extremely valuable people, they have incredible talents that are usually not recognized because of their sometimes odd behavior. People feel threatened by others who are different. Although today there is great awareness of autism and Asperger’s as well, there’s still a lack of acceptance. What we would like to see is that people accept ‘Aspies’ as they are and employ them because they are very valuable,” she said.

Asperger Work notes on its website Aspies have trouble reading body language and recognizing other social clues.

Rajczyk says some well-known people with Asperger’s are Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton and the rapper Eminem. Her son, Daniel has Asperger Syndrome founded Asperger Works and serves as its executive director.

The Dinner of Hopes takes place, beginning at 6, Friday, Oct. 7, at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., in Haverhill. Besides dinner at 7 p.m., there will be entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets are $55 and available online at AspergerWorks.org.

WHAV President and General Manager Tim Coco will serve as master of ceremonies.

