More than Pumpkins; Chubby Checker, Kansas and Trace Adkins Coming Up at Topsfield Fair

Topsfield Fair is underway, continuing through next Monday, Columbus Day, with acts by Chubby Checker, Kansas and Trace Adkins adding to the appeal of the annual event.

This year, the Fair is operating without the COVID-19 restrictions of the past few seasons. Topsfield Fair Board of Directors Past President Bill Fitzgerald was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program and talked about some of the entertainment.

“This year, we’re going to be doing the twist. There’s going to be dust in the wind and, you got to remember, ladies love country boys. And, that’s with Chubby Checker, Kansas, Thursday evening, and Trace Adkins on Friday evening down at the Topsfield Fair. Those are all free shows with your ticket. You have to pay the ticket to get into the Fair, but those shows are included free, with your admission,” he says.

Fitzgerald, of Mann Orchards in Methuen, says in past years, some of the performances required an additional paid ticket, but Fair officials chose to change that for this year, as a way to welcome people back following pandemic restrictions. Attendees also get to see numerous farm animals, agricultural exhibits, along with other entertainment, including a Demolition Derby on closing night.

Daily schedules and other information are available at TopsfieldFair.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...