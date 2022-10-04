Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School Receives $1.7 million Skills Capital Grant

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School plans to modernize and expand its Culinary Arts and Animal Sciences instructional labs with a $1.7 million state grant.

The school, which combines the former Essex Agricultural and Technical High School and North Shore Technical High School, was among 14 high schools awarded a Skills Capital Grants. The Gov. Charlie Baker administration said the goal is to expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education.

“Since taking office, our administration has made significant investments through the Skills Capital Grant program to help more young people and adults gain the education, training and skills necessary for successful careers in rapidly growing industry sectors,” said Baker.

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School’s Culinary Arts and Animal Sciences instructional labs involve more than 500 high school students and Career Technical Initiative adult students.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta added, “This round of Skills Capital Grants is funding a wide expansion of Career Technical Initiative programming which will help the unemployed and underemployed find meaningful work that supports themselves and their families.”

Grant money was included in An Act Relative to Immediate COVID-19 Recovery Needs, passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, which included $100 million in state resources to provide capital improvement grants to vocational high schools and public schools operating career and technical education programs.

