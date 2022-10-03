Women’s City Club Presents ‘Women of ‘76’ Tuesday, Oct. 18

Five women who helped change the course of the American Revolution are brought to life in the one woman play, “Women of ’76,” featuring Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions.

The production, sponsored by the Women’s City Club of Haverhill, takes place at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting. The club part of the meeting begins at 1 p.m. and the public may join at 1:45 p.m. for the 2 p.m. performance, at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill.

A few of the women to be portrayed include a Massachusetts housewife who led an all-female militia searching for British spies. There is the German baroness who followed her Hessian general husband into British camps. And the Georgian farmer’s wife who took on a Red Coat search party, by herself.

Parisi is the master of telling enchanting and well-researched stories, bringing history to life.

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill meets monthly from September through June.

Questions about the club may be emailed to [email protected].

