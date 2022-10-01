Tips Lead Methuen Police to Arrest Arlington Man Accused of Fentanyl Drug Dealing

Residents’ tips are credited with Methuen Police’s arrest last week of a 43-year-old Arlington man charged with suspected fentanyl drug dealing.

The Methuen Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Essex County Sheriff’s office and Methuen Police Patrol Division said Friday more than 37 grams of suspected fentanyl. Police were directed to the area of Lawrence Street after collecting and analyzing information from concerned citizens and anonymous tips.

Mark Russell was arrested Thursday at 1:22 p.m. after being observed making a suspected drug transaction in the area of Arlington Street. Russell was charged with major trafficking of a class a substance, fentanyl.

Those with tips may call Methuen’s Crime Tip line at 978-983-8794.

