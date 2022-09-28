Podcast: Methuen Welcomes Wall That Heals, Vietnam Memorial Replica, Thursday-Sunday



The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is in Methuen this week and open to the public 24 hours a day starting Thursday morning.

The Wall That Heals also features a mobile Education Center, telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history. The exhibit is on display from Thursday, at 9 a.m., through 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at Pfc. Richard E Potter Field on Pelham Street. Methuen Veterans Services officer Paul C. Jensen described the event during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning.

“It basically takes up an entire football field, and the way it’s displayed at the Potter Field, which worked out perfect, it’s actually facing Pelham Street. So, as you drive down Pelham Street and look across that field, you’ll see the entire wall. At night they have LED lights, so it’s lit up. It’s quite a sight. It’s really set up perfectly in that field,” he said.

Jensen said openings for volunteers filled up quickly, with 50 needed for set up and 50 needed to take it down, and anywhere from four to eight volunteers an hour to be at the site while it is open to the public.

“We have two really nice events while it’s here. Friday evening, from 5-6:30 we have the Veterans Den Band, a band by a group of Vietnam Veterans, and they will play at the site from 5 to 6:30. Sunset that night is at 6:27. Then, we will do taps, and a candlelight vigil led by Congresswoman (Lori) Trahan,” he added.

Saturday night, from 5-6:30 p.m., the Vic Shante Band will perform with Taps at 6:30 followed by a candlelight vigil led by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry.

There is more online at cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...