Updated: Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home

Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets.

“We don’t know the specifics of the type of firearm used,” Doherty said.

He said police had no suspects as of the start of its investigation Tuesday afternoon.

A resident also reported gunshot damage to a car.

