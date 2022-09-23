Power Outage, Backup Generator Overheating Forces Haverhill High School to Close Early

Haverhill High School students were released early today after, administrators say, a fallen tree knocked out power and caused fire alarms to sound.

There were no injuries and all students and staff were evacuated. Buses are running early.

According to a school spokeswoman, the Haverhill Fire Department discovered a backup generator, which began operating as a result of the outage, overheated. It caused smoke to enter the building and the fire alarms to go off. There were no flames or damage to the building. Power restoration was expected to occur by the end of the day.

All after-school activities and sports continued as scheduled, and the school will be open and functioning on Monday.

