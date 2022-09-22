Methuen Police Honor Outgoing CARES Advocate Who is Leaving After Seven Years of Service

Methuen Police Department Wednesday offered its thanks and well wishes to the inaugural staff member of the department’s substance abuse and recovery program.

Jacque Ingersoll is leaving the job at Community Addiction Resource Engagement Services after seven years. She was the first hire for the program, known as CARES, in 2015.

“Jacque has proudly served our community as a CARES advocate for the last seven years. Her experience and wisdom have served our community well, and she will be missed here at MPD,” read a statement.

Besides serving residents, the group has organized vigils in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Residents who require substance use services or know of someone who does, can receive information about treatment options by calling 978-983-8698 and asking for CARES.

