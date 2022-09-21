Haverhill Commuter Rail Line Gains Permanent Addition of Oak Grove Stop After Orange Line Work

The Haverhill commuter rail line is gaining an additional stop in Malden after proving its usefulness during the recent shutdown of the Orange Line subway.

Oak Grove station, which reopened to support passengers during the Orange Line service disruption, will remain in service, becoming a regular stop on the Haverhill Line in Zone 1A. Additionally, some of the service added at Forest Hills Station will remain, ensuring two trains an hour in the weekday morning inbound peak at that station.

“We’re pleased to add Oak Grove as a permanent regular stop on the Haverhill Line and to make additional stops at Forest Hills going forward,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “This is an exciting development that came about following the Orange Line shutdown that we hadn’t previously planned. Thank you to our partners at Keolis for their teamwork during the Orange Line diversion and collaboration on these station and schedule improvements.”

Amended schedules may be found online.

Ahead of the Orange Line service disruption, Oak Grove Station was recommissioned to offer a service alternative for Orange Line riders. As part of recommissioning, repairs were made to the Commuter Rail platform and included updated signage. Lighting upgrades are also planned.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...