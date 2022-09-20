Plaistow, N.H., Declares New Water System Officially Online, Invites Service Connections

Plaistow, N.H.’s municipal water system is officially online and beginning to provide potable water to residential and commercial properties in town.

The Board of Selectmen decided by a unanimous vote near the end of August to authorize up to a $5,000 credit towards the charge for new water service connections. To qualify, applications must be approved no later than the end of this year and water service connected by next June 30.

The Plaistow Municipal Water Project is part of a the much larger Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Project that brings water from Manchester through Derry, Windham, Salem and communities served by Hampstead Area Water Company to Plaistow. The goal of the project is to provide clean, safe, reliable drinking water to properties that were impacted by contamination.

Those properties are being connected through a grant paid by the State’s MtBE Settlement Fund.

Those with questions or seek additional information may email Dee Voss, special projects coordinator, at [email protected].

