Buttonwoods Museum is hosting an archeological event this afternoon, featuring an on-site walk with an archeology expert.

The event takes place today, Sept. 20, from 4-5:15 p.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Participants are able to explore the area with an archeology expert, learn about items from the Buttonwoods collection and make an archeology craft.

For more information or to reserve your spot, email [email protected].

