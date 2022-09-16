Northern Essex Features ‘The Middle-West’ During First Art Show of the Season

“The Middle-West,” photographs from Iowa by Jeff Caplan, is the first gallery show of the fall semester at Northern Essex Community College.

Caplan took the photographs starting in 2019 when he moved from Lowell, to Oskaloosa, Iowa, for a position at William Penn University. In his previous works, Caplan explored the “urban and industrial decay of architecture and infrastructure.” He says moving to a more rural setting gave him a new perspective on his art and his life.

“Living in this unfamiliar place, I was able to see the country from two very different perspectives as it lumbered through a turbulent time, which included a volatile political climate, a division of solidarity within the United States, and a global pandemic that was traumatizing for so many of us,” he said.

An opening and artist talk is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3-6 p.m., in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace at Bentley Library on the college’s Haverhill Campus, 100 Elliot St. Regular exhibit hours are Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

